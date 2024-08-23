HT Auto

Harley-Davidson X440 Denim

Harley-Davidson X440 Front Left View
1/7
Harley-Davidson X440 Right Side View
2/7
Harley-Davidson X440 Rear Right View
3/7
Harley-Davidson X440 Headlight
4/7
Harley-Davidson X440 Handle Bar View
5/7
Harley-Davidson X440 Brand And Logo Name
6/7
2.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson X440 Key Specs
Engine440 cc
Power27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
View all X440 specs and features

X440 Denim Latest Updates

X440 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of X440 Denim (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Denim is 13.5

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L
  • Length: 2168 mm
  • Max Power: 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
    • ...Read More

    Harley-Davidson X440 Denim Price

    Denim
    ₹2.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    440 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,39,500
    RTO
    19,160
    Insurance
    21,596
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,80,256
    EMI@6,024/mo
    Close

    Harley-Davidson X440 Denim Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.5 L
    Length
    2168 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Wheelbase
    1418 mm
    Kerb Weight
    190.5 kg
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
    Stroke
    88.4 mm
    Max Torque
    38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    440 cc
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    6 Speed
    Chassis
    Trellis Frame
    Rear Suspension
    Gas filled Twin Shocks, 7-step preload adjustable
    Front Suspension
    KYB USD 43mm Dual Cartridge Forks
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    No
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Gear Indicator, ABS Alert, Neutral Position Indicator
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    3.5 inch, TFT
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Harley-Davidson X440 Denim Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home Harley Davidson X440 Vivid Variant and ...
    Applicable on x440vivid & 2 more variants
    Expiring on 16 Aug
    Harley-Davidson X440 Denim EMI
    EMI5,421 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,52,230
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,52,230
    Interest Amount
    73,054
    Payable Amount
    3,25,284

    Harley-Davidson X440 other Variants

    Vivid
    ₹3.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    440 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,59,500
    RTO
    20,760
    Insurance
    21,910
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,02,170
    EMI@6,495/mo
    S
    ₹3.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    440 cc
    View breakup

    Harley-Davidson X440 Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Chrome Series With Dual-Channel

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X440vsClassic 350
    Jawa 42 Bobber

    Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror

    2.1 - 2.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X440vs42 Bobber
    Honda Hness CB350

    Honda Hness CB350 Legacy Edition

    2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X440vsHness CB350
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350

    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova

    2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X440vsMeteor 350
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Canyon Red

    3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X440vsInterceptor 650

