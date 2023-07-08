Launched in Jul 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first single-cylinder motorcycle launched by the company in India. The bike has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and is designed to compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The Harley-Davidson X440 is a 440 cc cruiser bike with a starting price of Rs. 2.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in seven colours and three variants and achieves a top speed of 137 kmph. With disc brakes all around, it brings a kerb weight of 190.5 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres. The X440 competes with the Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G 310 R, and Royal Enfield Classic 350.
The X440 is offered in three variants: the Denim variant starts at ₹2,39,500 and the mid-spec Vivid is priced at ₹2,59,500. The X440 S variant tops the range at ₹2,79,500 (all prices ex-showroom).
The Harley-Davidson X440 was launched on July 3, 2023, and was co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. The X440 was built as a cruiser to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and it is the first single-cylinder motorcycle launched by Harley-Davidson in India.
The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants: 'Denim,' 'Vivid,' and 'S.' The base 'Denim' variant features a simple yellow colour scheme, blacked-out engine fins, and spoke wheels. The mid-spec 'Vivid' variant includes alloy wheels, blacked-out fins, and a dual-tone colour scheme. The top-spec 'S' variant comes with premium colour schemes and machined elements. This model is further loaded with premium features such as diamond-cut alloys and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.
The X440 is available in seven colour options: Mustard Denim, Metallic Thick Red, Metallic Dark Silver, Mustard, Goldfish Silver, Matte Black, and Baja Orange.
The top-spec variant features a Bluetooth-enabled TFT console that offers turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts. The lower two variants have a standard TFT display with real-time mileage, distance to empty, and gear position indicator.
The X440 is powered by a 440cc, 2-valve, air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 27 bhp at 6000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4000 rpm. Harley-Davidson claims that 90 per cent of the torque is available as low as 2000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a slip-and-assist clutch. Rider aids include traction control and dual-channel ABS.
The motorcycle is built on a steel trellis frame with a 43mm inverted fork at the front and gas-charged, preload-adjustable twin rear shocks. The braking system consists of a 320 mm disc with an axially mounted ByBre caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The Harley-Davidson X440 has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 35 kmpl. Real-world mileage figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Harley-Davidson X440 has a kerb weight of 190.5 kg, a seat height of 805 mm, and a ground clearance of 170 mm.
The Harley-Davidson X440 competes with the Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G 310 R, and Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the cruiser and roadster segment.Read MoreRead Less
