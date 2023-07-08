X440PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Harley-Davidson X440 Front Left View
View all Images

HARLEY-DAVIDSON X440

Launched in Jul 2023

3.9
87 Reviews
₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 349.0 cc

X440: 440.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 35.14 kmpl

X440: 35 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.85 ps

X440: 27.37 ps

Speed

Category Average: 130.0 kmph

X440: 135.0 kmph

About Harley-Davidson X440

Latest Update

  • Hero & Harley extend partnership to co-develop all-new motorcycle, more X440 variants
  • Harley-Davidson X440 get 3 new colour schemes. Check them out

    • Introduction

    Harley-Davidson X440 Variants
    Harley-Davidson X440 price starts at ₹ 2.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson X440 Read More
    3 Variants Available
    Denim₹2.4 Lakhs*
    440 cc
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Split
    Low Battery Indicator
    Vivid₹2.6 Lakhs*
    440 cc
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Split
    Low Battery Indicator
    S₹2.79 Lakhs*
    440 cc
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Split
    Low Battery Indicator
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Harley-Davidson X440 Brochure

    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Harley-Davidson X440 Images

    9 images
    Harley-Davidson X440 Colours

    Harley-Davidson X440 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Mustard denim
    Vivid - dark silver
    Vivid - thick red
    Vivid - goldfish silver
    Vivid - mustard
    S - baja orange
    S - matte black

    Harley-Davidson X440 Specifications and Features

    Max Power27.37 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mileage35 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightLED
    Engine440 cc
    Max Speed135 Kmph
    Harley-Davidson X440 comparison with similar bikes

    Harley-Davidson X440
    Hero Mavrick 440
    Triumph Speed 400
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
    Jawa 42 Bobber
    Keeway K-Light 250V
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350
    Honda CB350RS
    Jawa 42 FJ
    Honda Hness CB350
    ₹2.4 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.4 Lakhs*
    ₹2.35 Lakhs*
    ₹2.12 Lakhs*
    ₹2.89 Lakhs*
    ₹2.06 Lakhs*
    ₹2.15 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.3
    87 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    Power
    27.37 PS
    Power
    27.36 PS
    Power
    40 PS
    Power
    20.48 PS
    Power
    30.64 PS
    Power
    18.9 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Power
    29.1 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Torque
    38 Nm
    Torque
    36 Nm
    Torque
    37.5 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    32.74 Nm
    Torque
    19 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Torque
    29.62 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Engine
    440 cc
    Engine
    440 cc
    Engine
    398.15 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Kerb Weight
    190.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    191 kg
    Kerb Weight
    176 kg
    Kerb Weight
    197 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    179 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    179 kg
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Kerb Weight
    181 kg
    Length
    2168 mm
    Length
    2100 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2130 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2230 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2171 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2163 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Harley-Davidson Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Capital Harley-Davidson
    A-18 Block B-1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate Mathura Road, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 9717308844
    Harley-Davidson X440 Videos

    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023

    Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

    Harley-Davidson X440 EMI

    Denim
    440 cc | 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
    ₹ 2.4 Lakhs*
    Denim
    440 cc | 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
    ₹2.4 Lakhs*
    Vivid
    440 cc | 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
    ₹2.6 Lakhs*
    S
    440 cc | 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
    ₹2.79 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹4368.13/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Harley-Davidson X440 User Reviews & Ratings

    3.94
    87 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    7
    4 & above
    78
    5 rating
    2
    Ultimate Riding Fun
    This bike gives me so much joy to ride. The throttle response is just amazing. Love how it pulls effortlessly on open roads.By: P.K Sharma (Feb 18, 2025)
    Modern And Reliable Cruiser
    Combining modern technology with Harley's legacy, the X440 delivers a smooth and dependable cruising experience.By: Nikita Oberoy (Feb 18, 2025)
    Super Stylish Cruiser
    The design is just eye-catching. Feels premium, solid built, and rides like a dream. The detailing and finish are top-notch.By: Rajat Khanna (Feb 5, 2025)
    Pure Power Machine
    This bike got some serious power! The engine roars like a beast and pickup is next level. Loving it! Perfect for long highway rides too.By: Manish Kashyap (Feb 5, 2025)
    Harley Feel at Best
    The ride quality is just wow, smooth handling, great looks and a strong road presence. Feels premium in every way, a total head-turner.By: Anushka Kumari (Feb 5, 2025)
    Perfect Bike and New Features
    An old-school cruiser bike with better mileage and improved engine performance. The best part is definitely the headlampBy: utsav (Jan 23, 2025)
    Stylish And Versatile Ride
    The X440 combines Harley's signature design with modern versatility, offering a smooth and powerful riding experience.By: Jaspreet Singh (Jan 11, 2025)
    Impressive Power Cruiser
    The Harley Davidson X440 impresses with its robust engine, refined handling, and iconic style, perfect for long rides.By: Varun Kohli (Jan 11, 2025)
    Impressive City Performer
    The Harley Davidson X440 offers remarkable city performance with a powerful engine and sleek design for daily rides.By: Abhishek Soni (Jan 11, 2025)
    Perfect Balance of Power
    The X440 delivers an incredible balance of style, performance, and comfort. It’s a joy to ride on highways or in the city.By: Satyendra Tomar (Jan 4, 2025)
    Explore Other Options

    Cruiser Bikes
    Cruiser Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
