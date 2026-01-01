hamburger icon
Street Glide
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Front Right View
1/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Left View
2/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Rear Left View
3/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Rear Right View
4/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Rear View
5/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Right View
6/15

Harley-Davidson Street Glide STD

43.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Key Specs
Engine1923 cc
View all Street Glide specs and features

Street Glide STD

Street Glide STD Prices

The Street Glide STD, is listed at ₹43.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Street Glide STD Mileage

All variants of the Street Glide offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Street Glide STD Colours

The Street Glide STD is available in 7 colour options: Atlas Silver Metallic, Billiard Gray, Blue Burst, Brilliant Red, Iron Horse Metallic, Mystic Shift, Vivid Black.

Street Glide STD Engine and Transmission

The Street Glide STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.

Street Glide STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Street Glide's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Road Glide priced ₹42.3 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson Breakout priced ₹31.79 Lakhs.

Street Glide STD Specs & Features

The Street Glide STD has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Harley-Davidson Street Glide STD Price

Street Glide STD

₹43.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,29,999
RTO
3,14,399
Insurance
79,515
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,23,913
EMI@92,938/mo


Harley-Davidson Street Glide STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Length
2410 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm
Kerb Weight
368 kg
Saddle Height
715 mm
Width
975 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
177 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
108.77 PS @ 5050 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
175 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 117
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
103.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
3 in. (76.2 mm) Dual Outboard Emulsion with Preload Adjustability

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Electronic Linked Braking, Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, SD Card, Flash Drive and FM, MP3, Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Voice Recognition Languages, Vehicle Information Screen (Air temperature, oil pressure and EITMS)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 12.28 Inch Full Color TFT

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson Street Glide STD EMI
EMI83,644 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
38,91,521
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
38,91,521
Interest Amount
11,27,117
Payable Amount
50,18,638

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

42.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street GlidevsRoad Glide
Harley-Davidson Breakout

Harley-Davidson Breakout

31.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street GlidevsBreakout
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

41.96 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street GlidevsSpringfield
Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

37.97 - 41.66 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street GlidevsChallenger Dark Horse
Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

39.9 - 42.82 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street GlidevsGold Wing
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street GlidevsChieftain Power Plus Limited

M 1000 R Price in Delhi
View upcoming Bikes
View upcoming Bikes
view all specs and features

Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers

Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers

Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
