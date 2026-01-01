|Engine
|1923 cc
The Street Glide STD, is listed at ₹43.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Street Glide offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Street Glide STD is available in 7 colour options: Atlas Silver Metallic, Billiard Gray, Blue Burst, Brilliant Red, Iron Horse Metallic, Mystic Shift, Vivid Black.
The Street Glide STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.
In the Street Glide's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Road Glide priced ₹42.3 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson Breakout priced ₹31.79 Lakhs.
The Street Glide STD has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.