|Engine
|1923 cc
The Road Glide STD, is listed at ₹46.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Road Glide offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Road Glide STD is available in 7 colour options: Atlas Silver Metallic, Billiard Gray, Blue Burst, Iron Horse Metallic, Brilliant Red, Mystic Shift, Vivid Black.
The Road Glide STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.
In the Road Glide's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Street Glide priced ₹39.3 Lakhs or the Indian Springfield priced ₹41.96 Lakhs.
The Road Glide STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Projector Headlights.