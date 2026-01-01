hamburger icon
Pan America 1250PriceMileageSpecifications
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Front Left Side
1/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Left View
2/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Rear Left View
3/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Rear Right Side
4/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Right View
5/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Front View
View all Images
6/13

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special 2025

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
27.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Key Specs
Engine1252 cc
View all Pan America 1250 specs and features

Pan America 1250 Special 2025

Pan America 1250 Special 2025 Prices

The Pan America 1250 Special 2025, is listed at ₹27.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pan America 1250 Special 2025 Mileage

All variants of the Pan America 1250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pan America 1250 Special 2025 Colours

The Pan America 1250 Special 2025 is available in 6 colour options: Alpine Green, Billiard Gray, Red Rock And Birch White, Vivid Black, Whiskey Fire And Raven Metallic, Blue Burst.

Pan America 1250 Special 2025 Engine and Transmission

The Pan America 1250 Special 2025 is powered by a 1252 cc engine.

Pan America 1250 Special 2025 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pan America 1250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure priced between ₹24.95 Lakhs - 29.3 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs.

Pan America 1250 Special 2025 Specs & Features

The Pan America 1250 Special 2025 has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special 2025 Price

Pan America 1250 Special 2025

₹27.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,10,000
RTO
2,00,800
Insurance
57,230
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,68,030
EMI@59,496/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special 2025 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
21.2 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
2270 mm
Wheelbase
1585 mm
Kerb Weight
258 kg
Saddle Height
790-813 mm
Width
975 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17
Rear Brake Diameter
280 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
152.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1252 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Revolution Max 1250
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
105 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping
Front Suspension
47mm inverted fork with electronically adjustable semi-active damping control. Aluminum fork triple clamps

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Electronic Linked Braking, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel Lift Mitigation, Voice Recognition Languages, Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Ambient Air Temp, Engine temp,
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
6.8 inch TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special 2025 EMI
EMI53,546 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
24,91,227
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
24,91,227
Interest Amount
7,21,544
Payable Amount
32,12,771

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 other Variants

Pan America 1250 Special

₹27.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,64,000
RTO
1,97,120
Insurance
56,508
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,17,628
EMI@58,412/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Alternatives

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pan America 1250vsR 1300 GS Adventure
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.39 - 21.89 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pan America 1250vsTiger 1200
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pan America 1250vsS 1000 XR
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pan America 1250vsDesertX
Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati Multistrada V2

18.88 - 21.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pan America 1250vsMultistrada V2
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pan America 1250vsR 1250 RT

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F900 GS Price in Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F900 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 1300 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S 1000 XR Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Adventure Tourer Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details