The Pan America 1250 Special 2025, is listed at ₹27.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pan America 1250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pan America 1250 Special 2025 is available in 6 colour options: Alpine Green, Billiard Gray, Red Rock And Birch White, Vivid Black, Whiskey Fire And Raven Metallic, Blue Burst.
The Pan America 1250 Special 2025 is powered by a 1252 cc engine.
In the Pan America 1250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure priced between ₹24.95 Lakhs - 29.3 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs.
The Pan America 1250 Special 2025 has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.