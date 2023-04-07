Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 On Road Price in Calcutta

1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13
24.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Calcutta
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Pan America 1250 Price in Calcutta

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 27.73 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special₹ 27.73 Lakhs
...Read More

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Variant Wise Price List in Calcutta

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Special
₹27.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1252 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
2,56,900
Insurance
67,452
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Calcutta)
27,73,352
EMI@59,610/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Alternatives

BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
R 1250 GS Price in Calcutta
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
R 1250 GS Adventure Price in Calcutta
UPCOMING
BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

28.75 Lakhs Onwards
Check K 1600 GTL details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Multistrada V4 Price in Calcutta
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

17 - 21.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tiger 1200 Price in Calcutta
Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Indian Springfield Dark Horse

28.57 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Springfield Dark Horse Price in Calcutta

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 News

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets no mechanical changes and is now only available in the Special variant in India
2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special launched in India at 24.49 lakh
7 Apr 2023
Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
1 Jan 2024
The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
26 Dec 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
18 Dec 2023
The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
9 Dec 2023
View all
 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 News

Harley-Davidson Videos

The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    ₹16.47 Lakhs
  • Suzuki Hayabusa

    • Suzuki Hayabusa

    ₹16.9 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹7.7 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs
  • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    ₹23.5 - 51.8 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    11.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    4.65 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    4.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Springfield

    Indian Springfield

    30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details