Harley-Davidson Nightster Front Right View
1/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Front Left View
2/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Front View
3/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Left View
4/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Rear Left View
5/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Rear View
View all Images
6/12

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special 2025

15.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Nightster Key Specs
Engine975 cc
View all Nightster specs and features

Nightster Special 2025

Nightster Special 2025 Prices

The Nightster Special 2025, is listed at ₹15.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Nightster Special 2025 Mileage

All variants of the Nightster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Nightster Special 2025 Colours

The Nightster Special 2025 is available in 7 colour options: Vivid Black, Red Rock, Billiard Gray, Baja Orange, Black Denim, Snake Venom, Whiskey Fire.

Nightster Special 2025 Engine and Transmission

The Nightster Special 2025 is powered by a 975 cc engine.

Nightster Special 2025 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Nightster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Scout Sixty Limited priced ₹13.42 Lakhs or the Indian Sport Scout Sixty priced ₹13.28 Lakhs.

Nightster Special 2025 Specs & Features

The Nightster Special 2025 has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special 2025 Price

Nightster Special 2025

₹15.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,29,000
RTO
1,14,320
Insurance
40,264
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,83,584
EMI@34,037/mo
Close

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special 2025 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11.7 L
Length
2265 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Saddle Height
715 mm
Width
860 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
975 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Revolution Max 975T
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
41mm SHOWA Dual Bending Valve conventional forks. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
Rear Suspension
Rear suspension is dual outboard, direct-acting (no linkage) emulsion technology shock absorbers with coil springs and a threaded collar for pre-load adjustment.

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Vehicle Information Screen (Air temperature, oil pressure and EITMS) TPMS, Engine temp, Battery Voltage, Ambient Air Temp
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4 Inch Color TFT

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special 2025 EMI
EMI30,634 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,25,225
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,25,225
Interest Amount
4,12,794
Payable Amount
18,38,019

Harley-Davidson Nightster other Variants

Nightster STD

₹14.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,39,000
RTO
1,07,120
Insurance
38,852
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,84,972
EMI@31,918/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Nightster STD-2025

₹14.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,51,000
RTO
1,08,080
Insurance
39,040
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,98,120
EMI@32,200/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nightster Special

₹15.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,09,000
RTO
1,12,720
Insurance
39,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,61,670
EMI@33,566/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

