|975 cc
The Nightster Special 2025, is listed at ₹15.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Nightster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nightster Special 2025 is available in 7 colour options: Vivid Black, Red Rock, Billiard Gray, Baja Orange, Black Denim, Snake Venom, Whiskey Fire.
The Nightster Special 2025 is powered by a 975 cc engine.
In the Nightster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Scout Sixty Limited priced ₹13.42 Lakhs or the Indian Sport Scout Sixty priced ₹13.28 Lakhs.
The Nightster Special 2025 has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.