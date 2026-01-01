hamburger icon
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic STD

26.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Key Specs
Engine1923 cc
View all Heritage Classic specs and features

Heritage Classic STD

Heritage Classic STD Prices

The Heritage Classic STD, is listed at ₹26.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Heritage Classic STD Mileage

All variants of the Heritage Classic offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Heritage Classic STD Colours

The Heritage Classic STD is available in 5 colour options: Billiard Gray, Iron Horse Metallic, White Onyx Pearl, Whiskey Fire And Vivid Black, Vivid Black.

Heritage Classic STD Engine and Transmission

The Heritage Classic STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.

Heritage Classic STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Heritage Classic's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy priced ₹25.9 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson Street Bob priced ₹20.23 Lakhs.

Heritage Classic STD Specs & Features

The Heritage Classic STD has Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic STD Price

Heritage Classic STD

₹26.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,85,000
RTO
1,90,800
Insurance
55,268
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,31,068
EMI@56,552/mo
Close

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
18.9 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2415 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm
Kerb Weight
326 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm
Width
930 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-R16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
177 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
92.45 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
156 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
103.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; "beer can" covers
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Hand Controls, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System,Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch LCD

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic STD EMI
EMI50,897 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,67,961
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,67,961
Interest Amount
6,85,842
Payable Amount
30,53,803

