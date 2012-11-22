hamburger icon
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Front Right View
1/17
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Front Left View
2/17
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Front View
3/17
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Left View
4/17
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Rear Left View
5/17
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Rear Right View
6/17

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Specifications

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic starting price is Rs. 23,85,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1923 cc engine. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic mileage is 18.18 kmpl.
23.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Specs

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic comes with 1923 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Heritage Classic starts at Rs. 23.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
18.9 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2415 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm
Kerb Weight
326 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm
Width
930 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-R16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
177 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
92.45 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
156 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
103.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; "beer can" covers
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Hand Controls, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System,Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch LCD

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Alternatives

Indian Super Chief Limited

Indian Super Chief Limited

24.33 - 24.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Super Chief Limited Specs
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

20.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
New Speed Triple 1200 RS Specs
UPCOMING
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

28 - 29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

22.82 - 23.52 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chief Bobber Dark Horse Specs
Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chief Dark Horse Specs
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

21.99 - 22.59 LakhsEx-Showroom
Rocket 3 Specs

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic price starts at ₹ 23.85 Lakhs .

23.85 Lakhs*
1923 cc
92.45 PS
Top Luxury Bikes

  • BMW CE-04

    • BMW CE-04

    ₹15.25 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹9.38 - 9.52 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹20.75 - 25.6 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
  • BMW M 1000 RR

    • BMW M 1000 RR

    ₹49 - 55 Lakhs
    Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

