Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob On Road Price in Bankura

15.99 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob on Road Price in Delhi

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 18.14 Lakhs.

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob Variant Wise Price List

Street Bob STD
₹18.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1868 cc
18.3 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
1,59,900
Insurance
38,800
Accessories Charges
15,990
On-Road Price in Bankura
18,13,690
EMI@38,983/mo
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob Specifications and Features

Street Bob STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
3.8 l
Fuel Capacity
13.2 l
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Length
2320 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 l
Kerb Weight
297 kg
Dry Weight
286
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
292 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Clutch
Mechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventional
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114
Stroke
114 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Compression Ratio
10.5:1
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
102 mm
Chassis
Mild steel, tubular frame; rectangular section backbone; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged fender supports
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; gaiter covers
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Battery Capacity
12 V, 17.5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

