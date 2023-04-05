HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Specifications

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King starting price is Rs. 26,99,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Specs

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King comes with 1745 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Road King starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Harley ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Specifications and Features

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2450 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm
Kerb Weight
379 kg
Dry Weight
362 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
111.1 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Displacement
1745 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 107
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
100 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
High Beam and Wider Low Beam
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Harley-Davidson News

A purpose-built Harley-Davidson Road King presented by Hero MotoCorp to employee Chitra Zutshi.
Hero MotoCorp gifts modified Harley-Davidson Road King to paraplegic employee
5 Apr 2023
Harley's Road King is a larger-than-life phenomenon on the roads. Lockable panniers, 362+kg weight, cruise control, huge windscreen, and sofa seats, you name it, it has it.&nbsp;
2021 Harley-Davidson Road King road test review: Larger than life cruiser
21 Jul 2022
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
View all
 

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King price starts at ₹ 26.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 26.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King top variant price is ₹ 26.99 Lakhs.

Road King BS6
26.99 Lakhs*
1745 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

