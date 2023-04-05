Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King comes with 1745 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Road King starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King sits in the Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹26.99 Lakhs*
1745 cc
*Ex-showroom price
