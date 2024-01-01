Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 38.13 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 38.13 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special dealers and showrooms in Rajkot for best offers. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special on road price breakup in Rajkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Rajkot, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special which starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs in Rajkot and Indian Chieftain Classic starting at Rs. 32.45 Lakhs in Rajkot. Variants On-Road Price Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special Road Glide Special BS6 ₹ 38.13 Lakhs