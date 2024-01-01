Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 42.98 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 42.98 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Coimbatore, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special which starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs in Coimbatore and Indian Chieftain Classic starting at Rs. 32.45 Lakhs in Coimbatore. Variants On-Road Price Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special Road Glide Special BS6 ₹ 42.98 Lakhs