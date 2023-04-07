Saved Articles

HT Auto

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 On Road Price in Coimbatore

16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Coimbatore
Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price in Coimbatore

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 20.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 top variant goes up to Rs. 24.62 Lakhs in Coimbatore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Pan America 1250 STD₹ 20.83 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Pan America 1250 Special₹ 24.62 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Variant Wise Price List in Coimbatore

Pan America 1250 STD
₹20.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1252 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,90,000
RTO
3,38,000
Insurance
38,334
Accessories Charges
16,900
On-Road Price in Coimbatore
20,83,234
EMI@44,777/mo
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Alternatives

Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Hayabusa Price in Coimbatore
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs
R 1250 GS Price in Coimbatore
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs
R 1250 GS Adventure Price in Coimbatore
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
CRF1100L Africa Twin Price in Coimbatore
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

17 - 21.69 Lakhs
Tiger 1200 Price in Coimbatore
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

21.49 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Price in Coimbatore

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson News

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets no mechanical changes and is now only available in the Special variant in India
2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special launched in India at 24.49 lakh
7 Apr 2023
Pan America adventure tourer is seen as a shot at redemption of sorts from and for Harley Davidson.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled, Indian bikes affected
9 Dec 2021
Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
1 Jan 2024
The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
26 Dec 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
18 Dec 2023
Harley-Davidson Videos

The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
