Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S comes with 1868 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Low Rider S starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1868 cc
18.9 kmpl
93 PS @ 5020 rpm
