Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S

14.69 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Specs

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S comes with 1868 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Low Rider S starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model,

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Low Rider S BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
18.9 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2355 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L
Kerb Weight
308 kg
Dry Weight
295 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
93 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
114 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1
Displacement
1868 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
102 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Harley-Davidson News

The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as the X440.
After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
26 Jul 2023
Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 come as the two foreign brands' cheapest global products and directly challenge Royal Enfield's series of 350 cc motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson, Triumph in the first gear to challenge Royal Enfield's India reign. Know more
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S price starts at ₹ 14.69 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S top variant price is ₹ 14.69 Lakhs.

Low Rider S BS6
14.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1868 cc
18.9 kmpl
93 PS @ 5020 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

