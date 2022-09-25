HT Auto

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 On Road Price in Shillong

9.26 - 10.11 Lakhs
*On-Road PriceShillong
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Variant Wise Price List

Iron 883 BS6
₹9.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
883 cc
20.8 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,26,000
RTO
6,500
Insurance
27,200
On-Road Price in Shillong
9,59,700
EMI@20,628/mo
Check EMI
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Iron 883 BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2185 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l
Kerb Weight
256 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm

