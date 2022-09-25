Saved Articles
₹9.26 - 10.11 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Ongole
Harley-Davidson
Harley Davidson Iron 883
Variant Wise Price List
Iron 883 BS6
₹10.37 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
883 cc
20.8 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,26,000
RTO
₹83,340
Insurance
₹27,200
On-Road Price in Ongole
₹10,36,540
EMI@22,279/mo
Harley-Davidson
Harley Davidson Iron 883
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Iron 883 BS6
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2185 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l
Kerb Weight
256 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Tyres and Brakes
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
