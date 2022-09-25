HT Auto

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight On Road Price in Changanassery

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight On Road Price in Changanassery

10.61 - 11.75 Lakhs
*On-Road PriceChanganassery
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Variant Wise Price List

Forty Eight BS6
₹13.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1202 cc
20.0 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,61,000
RTO
2,12,200
Insurance
29,167
Accessories Charges
10,610
On-Road Price in Changanassery
13,12,977
EMI@28,221/mo
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Specifications and Features
Forty Eight BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
7.9 L
Ground Clearance
110 mm
Length
2165 mm
Wheelbase
1495 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l
Kerb Weight
252 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg
Saddle Height
710 mm

