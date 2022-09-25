Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Bikes
Harley-Davidson Bikes
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
On Road Price in Rajahumundry
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Harley-Davidson
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
On Road Price in Rajahumundry
Share
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
Harley-Davidson
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
On Road Price in Rajahumundry
Share
₹18.25 - 20.9 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Rajahumundry are not available.
Rajahumundry
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Harley-Davidson
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
Variant Wise Price List
Fat Boy 114 BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1745 cc
12.0 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹20,90,000
RTO
₹1,67,200
Insurance
₹46,506
Accessories Charges
₹20,900
On-Road Price in Rajahumundry
₹23,24,606
EMI@49,965/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Harley-Davidson
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Fat Boy 114 BS6
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Fuel Capacity
19.1 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm
Length
2370 mm
Wheelbase
1665 mm
Kerb Weight
322 kg
Dry Weight
304 kg
Saddle Height
670 mm
Tyres and Brakes
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
Latest Bikes
Kawasaki W175
₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki Katana
₹
13.65 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹
4.99 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Trending Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Honda Vario 160
₹1.3 Lakh
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda ADV 350
₹2.99 Lakh
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
₹3.25 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
BMW F 750 GS
₹11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details