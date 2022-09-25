HT Auto

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 On Road Price in Raiganj

16.75 Lakhs Onwards
*On-Road PriceRaiganj
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Variant Wise Price List

Fat Bob 114 BS6
₹18.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1868 cc
15.0 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,75,000
RTO
1,67,500
Insurance
39,993
Accessories Charges
16,750
On-Road Price in Raiganj
18,99,243
EMI@40,822/mo
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specifications and Features
Fuel Capacity
13.6 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2340 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Dry Weight
296 kg
Saddle Height
710 mm

