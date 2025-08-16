Custom1250 User ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Harley-Davidson Custom1250
UPCOMING

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Custom1250

Exp. Launch on 16 Aug 2025

4.5
2 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000
₹16 - 17 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

Custom1250 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1252.0 cc

Custom1250 : 1250.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.15 kmpl

Custom1250 : 19.6 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 188.0 kmph

Custom1250 : 220.0 kmph

Harley-Davidson Custom1250 Latest Update

Custom1250 Launch Date

Read More Read More Icon

Harley-Davidson Custom1250 Images

1 images
View All Custom1250 Images

Harley-Davidson Custom1250 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage19.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1250.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed220 Kmph

Harley-Davidson Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Capital Harley-Davidson
A-18 Block B-1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate Mathura Road, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9717308844
See All Harley-Davidson Dealers in Delhi

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

View all Harley-Davidson Bikes
View all Upcoming Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Custom1250 User Opinions & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Write an Opinion
Perfect for riding
With a very cool look and great sound, its big tires and large exhausts give it a more aggressive, best bike appearance.By: Aryan Sharma (Apr 21, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Comfort in long ride
I'm thrilled with my harley , it's powerful engine delivers effortless cruising, while it ergonomic design ensure comfort in long ride.By: Mohd Zafar (Nov 14, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesHarley-Davidson BikesHarley-Davidson Custom1250