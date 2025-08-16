Custom1250 Launch Date

The Harley-Davidson Custom1250 is expected to launch on 16th Aug 2025.

Custom1250 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹16 - 17 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Harley-Davidson Custom1250 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1250.0 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

Custom1250 Rivals

Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Indian Scout, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 and Indian Scout Rogue are sought to be the major rivals to Harley-Davidson Custom1250 .