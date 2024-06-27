HT Auto
GT Force Texa On Road Price in Jaipur

GT Force Texa On Road Price in Jaipur

GT Force Texa Front Right View
1/16
GT Force Texa Front View
2/16
GT Force Texa Left View
3/16
GT Force Texa Rear Left View
4/16
GT Force Texa Rear View
5/16
GT Force Texa Right View
6/16
1.2 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Texa Price in Jaipur

GT Force Texa on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.33 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
GT Force Texa STD₹ 1.33 Lakhs
...Read More

GT Force Texa Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
120-130 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,555
RTO
9,564
Insurance
3,407
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
1,32,526
EMI@2,849/mo
    GT Force News

    GT Texa has a design of a naked motorcycle.
    GT Texa electric motorcycle with 120 km of range launched at 1.20 lakh
    27 Jun 2024
    The electric motorcycle from GT Force will have a claimed range of between 120 km to 130 km.
    GT Force teases its first electric motorcycle, will come with 120 km of range
    23 May 2024
    GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.
    GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km
    17 May 2024
    The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
    GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
    4 Apr 2023
    GT Prime Plus electric scooter
    You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each
    10 Oct 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

