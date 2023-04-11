Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
GT Force Soul on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 56,180.
The on road price for GT Force Soul top variant goes up to Rs. 78,980 in New Delhi.
The lowest price model is GT Force Soul Lead Acid 48V and the most priced model is GT Force Soul Lithium Ion 60V.
GT Force Soul on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the GT Force Soul is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in New Delhi, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price GT Force Soul Lead Acid 48V ₹ 56,180 GT Force Soul Lead Acid 60V ₹ 58,880 GT Force Soul Lithium Ion 48V ₹ 75,130 GT Force Soul Lithium Ion 60V ₹ 78,980
