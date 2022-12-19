HT Auto
GT Force Prime Specifications

GT Force Prime starting price is Rs. 57,417 in India. GT Force Prime is available in 4 variant and
57,417 - 77,763*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
GT Force Prime Specs

GT Force Prime comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Prime starts at Rs. 57,417 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, GT Force Prime sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

GT Force Prime Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium Ion 60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1795 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1065 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake
Drum
Scooter Speed
low
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
TFT
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
60 V / 26 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

GT Force Prime Alternatives

Kabira Mobility Kollegio

Kabira Mobility Kollegio

45,990 - 53,990
Prime vs Kollegio
Stella Automobili SA 1000

Stella Automobili SA 1000

46,000 - 60,000
Prime vs SA 1000
Evolet Derby

Evolet Derby

46,499 - 70,000
Prime vs Derby
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999 Onwards
Prime vs Hope
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

47,000 - 55,790
Prime vs Kollegio Neo

News

File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only
Indian Oil to install 18 electric vehicle chargers across prime locations
19 Dec 2022
File photo of parked Tesla EVs.
Wait for Tesla self-driving cars gets longer, safety prime concern
20 Oct 2022
Tata Tiago EV comes as the automaker's most affordable electric car, while the Nexon Ev sits at the top of the lineup in terms of power and pricing both.
Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime: An electrifying touch to Tata's lineup
3 Oct 2022
Ethanol is basically ethyl alcohol that is made from molasses, grains and farm waste. (Representational image)
Prime Minister to launch 2G ethanol plant in Panipat tomorrow
9 Aug 2022
Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.
Tata Nexon EV Prime hits market with new features, price starts at 14.99 lakh
12 Jul 2022
View all
 

GT Force Prime Variants & Price List

GT Force Prime price starts at ₹ 57,417 and goes upto ₹ 77,763 (Ex-showroom). GT Force Prime comes in 4 variants. GT Force Prime top variant price is ₹ 77,763.

Lead Acid 48V
57,417*
250 w
Lead Acid 60V
62,545*
250 w
Lithium Ion 48V
73,778*
250 w
Lithium Ion 60V
77,763*
250 w
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

