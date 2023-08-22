Saved Articles

GT Force Prime On Road Price in Bangalore

60,764 - 81,426*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Prime Price in Bangalore

GT Force Prime on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 60,760. The on road price for GT Force Prime top variant goes up to Rs. 81,430 in Bangalore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
GT Force Prime Lead Acid 48V₹ 60,760
GT Force Prime Lead Acid 60V₹ 65,890
GT Force Prime Lithium Ion 48V₹ 77,440
GT Force Prime Lithium Ion 60V₹ 81,430
GT Force Prime Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Lead Acid 48V
₹ 60,764*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
55-60 Km/charge
Lead Acid 60V
₹ 65,892*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
55-60 Km/charge
Lithium Ion 48V
₹ 77,441*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-65 Km/charge
Lithium Ion 60V
₹ 81,426*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-65 Km/charge
    News

    The Hero Destini Prime is the more affordable variant and undercuts the Destini XTEC by a substantial margin
    Hero Destini 125 launched in new, more affordable Prime variant. Check Price
    22 Aug 2023
    File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only
    Indian Oil to install 18 electric vehicle chargers across prime locations
    19 Dec 2022
    File photo of parked Tesla EVs.
    Wait for Tesla self-driving cars gets longer, safety prime concern
    20 Oct 2022
    Tata Tiago EV comes as the automaker's most affordable electric car, while the Nexon Ev sits at the top of the lineup in terms of power and pricing both.
    Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime: An electrifying touch to Tata's lineup
    3 Oct 2022
    Ethanol is basically ethyl alcohol that is made from molasses, grains and farm waste. (Representational image)
    Prime Minister to launch 2G ethanol plant in Panipat tomorrow
    9 Aug 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    View all
     

