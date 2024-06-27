Launched in May 2024
Category Average: 34.25 kmph
One Plus Pro: 70.0 kmph
Category Average: 87.5 km
One Plus Pro: 110.0 km
Category Average: 4.7 hrs
One Plus Pro: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.78 kwh
One Plus Pro: 2.5 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|110 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
GT Force One Plus Pro
₹76,555*
₹62,964*
₹64,999*
₹76,999*
₹76,000*
₹75,499*
₹77,690*
₹62,311*
₹74,629*
₹71,531*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs
Range
110 km
Range
100 km
Range
100 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
70 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
85 km
Range
85-90 km
Range
80-90 Km
Range
100 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
ALLOY
Popular GT Force Bikes
