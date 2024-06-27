HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One Plus ProPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesVariantsAlternativesDealersEMINews
GT Force One Plus Pro Front Right View

GT FORCE One Plus Pro

Launched in May 2024

Review & Win ₹2000
₹76,555**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

One Plus Pro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 34.25 kmph

One Plus Pro: 70.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 87.5 km

One Plus Pro: 110.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.7 hrs

One Plus Pro: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.78 kwh

One Plus Pro: 2.5 kwh

View all One Plus Pro Specs and Features
GT Force One Plus Pro Variants
GT Force One Plus Pro price starts at ₹ 76,555 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹76,555*
70 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 2.5 kWh
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

GT Force One Plus Pro Images

1 images
View All One Plus Pro Images

GT Force One Plus Pro Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range110 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all One Plus Pro specs and features

GT Force One Plus Pro comparison with similar bikes

GT Force One Plus Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty
Shema Eagle
Evolet Dhanno
Odysse Electric Racer
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
Hero Electric Atria
Komaki X2 Vogue
Flycon Grove
Kinetic Green Zoom
₹76,555*
Check Offers
₹62,964*
Check Offers
₹64,999*
Check Offers
₹76,999*
Check Offers
₹76,000*
Check Offers
₹75,499*
Check Offers
₹77,690*
Check Offers
₹62,311*
Check Offers
₹74,629*
Check Offers
₹71,531*
Check Offers
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs
Range
110 km
Range
100 km
Range
100 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
70 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
85 km
Range
85-90 km
Range
80-90 Km
Range
100 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
ALLOY
Currently viewingOne Plus Pro vs JauntyOne Plus Pro vs EagleOne Plus Pro vs DhannoOne Plus Pro vs RacerOne Plus Pro vs Jaunty-3WOne Plus Pro vs AtriaOne Plus Pro vs X2 VogueOne Plus Pro vs GroveOne Plus Pro vs Zoom
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

GT Force Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Urban drive
Near Relaxo Showroom, 1/132&1/134,Karkari Road,Vishwas Nagar,New Delhi,Shahdara 110032
+91 - 9999874553
AARAV E BIKE
KH.NO-505 GROUND FLOOR VILL. HIRANKI, LANDMARK NEAR BUS STAND DELHI,Delhi 110036
+91 - 9911923888
See All GT Force Dealers in Delhi

Popular GT Force Bikes

View all GT Force Bikes

GT Force One Plus Pro EMI

Select Variant:
STD
70 kmph | 110 km
₹ 76,555*
Select Variant
STD
70 kmph | 110 km
₹76,555*
EMI ₹1193.2/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

GT Force One Plus Pro Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
Cars & BikesNew BikesGT Force BikesGT Force One Plus Pro