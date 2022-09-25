Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Bikes
Gowel Bikes
Gowel ZX
On Road Price in Nidadavole
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Gowel
ZX
On Road Price in Nidadavole
Share
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
Gowel
ZX
On Road Price in Nidadavole
Share
₹44,456 - 57,449
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Nidadavole are not available.
Nidadavole
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Gowel
ZX
Variant Wise Price List
STD
₹ 44,456*
On-Road Price
250 W
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹44,456
On-Road Price in Nidadavole
₹44,456
EMI@956/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Li
₹ 57,449*
On-Road Price
250 W
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Gowel
ZX
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Load Capacity
140 kg
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Tyres and Brakes
Engine and Transmission
Latest Bikes
Kawasaki W175
₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Trending Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke
₹
2.9 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider
₹77,500 - 86,437
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike
₹6 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹1.2 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
KTM KTM Electric Scooter
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Bajaj Avenger 400
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Triumph Bonneville 350
₹1.98 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details