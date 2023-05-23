Gowel ZX on road price in Kekri starts from Rs. 44,460. The on road price for Gowel ZX top variant goes up to Rs. 57,450 in Kekri. The lowest price model is Gowel ZX Gowel ZX on road price in Kekri starts from Rs. 44,460. The on road price for Gowel ZX top variant goes up to Rs. 57,450 in Kekri. The lowest price model is Gowel ZX STD and the most priced model is Gowel ZX Li. Visit your nearest Gowel ZX dealers and showrooms in Kekri for best offers. Gowel ZX on road price breakup in Kekri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Gowel ZX STD ₹ 44,460 Gowel ZX Li ₹ 57,450