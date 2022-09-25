HT Auto

Gemopai Ryder On Road Price in Phagwara

Gemopai Ryder On Road Price in Phagwara

60,000 Onwards
*On-Road PricePhagwara
Gemopai Ryder Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹ 60,000
250 W
25 kmph
90 km/charge
60,000
On-Road Price in Phagwara
60,000
EMI@1,290/mo
Gemopai Ryder Specifications and Features
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg

