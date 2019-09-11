Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
Commercial Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Find New Trucks
Find New Buses
Find New Three Wheelers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
MG Hector
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra XEV 9e
Mahindra Bolero
Tata Sierra 2026
Astrid Lite
Price
Specs & Features
Range
Colours
Images
Alternatives
GEMOPAI
Astrid Lite Midnight Red Colour
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
EMIs starting from ₹2255
Check EMI offers
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers
Astrid Lite Midnight Red Colour
Midnight red
Explore Color Options For Astrid Lite Alternatives
Kinetic Green Flex
₹
1.1 Lakhs
Check Offers
Flex Colours
Bajaj Chetak
₹
91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
+12
Check Offers
Chetak Colours
Joy e-bike Mihos
₹
1.08 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mihos Colours
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
₹
1.16 Lakhs
Check Offers
Wolf Plus Colours
Hero Electric Photon
₹
1.11 Lakhs
Check Offers
Photon Colours
Komaki DT 3000
₹
1.12 Lakhs
Check Offers
DT 3000 Colours
Gemopai Astrid Lite Images
9 images
View All
Astrid Lite Images
Popular Gemopai Bikes
Popular
Gemopai Ryder
₹
70,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
₹
79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
View all
Gemopai Bikes
Home
New Bikes
Gemopai Bikes
Gemopai Astrid Lite Colours