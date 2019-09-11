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GEMOPAI Astrid Lite Burnt Charcoal Colour

₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2255
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Astrid Lite Burnt Charcoal Colour

Fiery Red
Electric Neon
Deep Indigo
Fireball Orange
Burnt Charcoal
Midnight Red
Burnt charcoal

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Gemopai Astrid Lite Images

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