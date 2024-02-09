Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Fujiyama Vespar on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 64,510.
The on road price for Fujiyama Vespar top variant goes up to Rs. 90,510 in Surat.
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Vespar
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah.
Fujiyama Vespar on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Fujiyama Vespar is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Surat, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Surat and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Fujiyama Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 64,510 Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 67,170 Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 90,510
