Fujiyama Vespar On Road Price in Surat

64,506 - 90,512*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Vespar Price in Surat

Fujiyama Vespar on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 64,510. The on road price for Fujiyama Vespar top variant goes up to Rs. 90,510 in Surat. The lowest price model is Fujiyama Vespar

VariantsOn-Road Price
Fujiyama Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah₹ 64,510
Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 28 Ah₹ 67,170
Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah₹ 90,510
Fujiyama Vespar Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
48 V, 28 Ah
₹ 64,506*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
90 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,050
Insurance
3,456
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
64,506
EMI@1,386/mo
60 V, 28 Ah
₹ 67,168*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
90 Km
60 V, 30 Ah
₹ 90,512*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
90 Km
Fujiyama Vespar Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Price in Surat
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Surat
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
R30 Price in Surat
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Surat

Popular Fujiyama Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Fujiyama Bikes

    News

    A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased ahead of launch. What's new?
    9 Feb 2024
    Leoncino 500 and 502C are two motorcycles that get the biggest price cut.
    Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices
    8 Feb 2024
    The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
    Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
    8 Feb 2024
    Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
    Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, listed on official website
    8 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was launched in India in September last year and now makes its way into Canada, the first North American market to get the motorcycle
    2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched in Canada, limited to only 100 units
    8 Feb 2024
      News

    Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Top Electric Bikes

  • TVS iQube Electric

    • TVS iQube Electric

    ₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
  • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
  • Ather Energy 450x

    • Ather Energy 450x

    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
  • Bajaj Chetak

    • Bajaj Chetak

    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
  • Vida V1

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.26 Lakhs
  • PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Honda NX500

    Honda NX500

    5.9 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    2.92 Lakhs
    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Bajaj Avenger 400

    Bajaj Avenger 400

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
