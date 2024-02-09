Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Fujiyama Vespar on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 64,490.
The on road price for Fujiyama Vespar top variant goes up to Rs. 90,490 in Jaipur.
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Vespar
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah.
Fujiyama Vespar on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Fujiyama Vespar is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Jaipur, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Fujiyama Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 64,490 Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 67,150 Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 90,490
