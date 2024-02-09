Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Fujiyama Vespar on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 72,640.
The on road price for Fujiyama Vespar top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Fujiyama
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah.
Visit your nearest
Fujiyama Vespar dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Fujiyama Vespar on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Fujiyama Vespar is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Bengaluru, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Bengaluru and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Fujiyama Vespar 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 72,640 Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 75,650 Fujiyama Vespar 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
