Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Fujiyama Spectra on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 54,830.
The on road price for Fujiyama Spectra top variant goes up to Rs. 80,840 in Surat.
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 54,830.
The on road price for Fujiyama Spectra top variant goes up to Rs. 80,840 in Surat.
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Spectra 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Fujiyama Spectra 60 V, 30 Ah.
Visit your nearest
Fujiyama Spectra dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Fujiyama Spectra on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Fujiyama Spectra is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Surat, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Surat and Okinawa R30 starting at Rs. 58,992 in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Fujiyama Spectra 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 54,830 Fujiyama Spectra 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 57,490 Fujiyama Spectra 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 80,840
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price