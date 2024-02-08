Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Fujiyama Spectra Pro on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 57,730.
The on road price for Fujiyama Spectra Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 83,740 in New Delhi.
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Spectra Pro 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah.
Fujiyama Spectra Pro dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers.
Fujiyama Spectra Pro on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Fujiyama Spectra Pro is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in New Delhi, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in New Delhi and Okinawa R30 starting at Rs. 58,992 in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Fujiyama Spectra Pro 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 57,730 Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 60,390 Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 83,740
