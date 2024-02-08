Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Fujiyama Spectra Pro on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 64,970.
The on road price for Fujiyama Spectra Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 94,390 in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Fujiyama Spectra Pro 48 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah.
Fujiyama Spectra Pro dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Fujiyama Spectra Pro on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Fujiyama Spectra Pro is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Bengaluru, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Bengaluru and Okinawa R30 starting at Rs. 58,992 in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Fujiyama Spectra Pro 48 V, 28 Ah ₹ 64,970 Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 67,980 Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 94,390
