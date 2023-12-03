Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Flycon T3 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 99,760.
The on road price for Flycon T3 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.28 Lakhs in Jaipur.
The lowest price model is Flycon
Flycon T3 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 99,760.
The on road price for Flycon T3 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.28 Lakhs in Jaipur.
The lowest price model is Flycon T3 60 V, 30 Ah and the most priced model is Flycon T3 60 V, 30 Ah Dual.
Visit your nearest
Flycon T3 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Flycon T3 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Flycon T3 is mainly compared to TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Jaipur, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Jaipur and Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Flycon T3 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 99,760 Flycon T3 60 V, 36 Ah ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Flycon T3 60 V, 30 Ah Dual ₹ 1.28 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price