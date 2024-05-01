Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus STD ₹ 1.00 Lakhs