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E-Went Rabbitor STD

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87,050*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Rabbitor STD

Rabbitor STD Prices

The Rabbitor STD, is priced at ₹87,050 (ex-showroom).

Rabbitor STD Range

The Rabbitor STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rabbitor STD Battery & Range

Rabbitor STD Specs & Features

The Rabbitor STD has Charging at Home.

E-Went Rabbitor STD Price

Rabbitor STD

₹ 87,050*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
82,350
Insurance
4,700
On-Road Price in Delhi
87,050
EMI@1,871/mo
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E-Went Rabbitor STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1810 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Height
1120 mm
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front: 90/100-10, Rear: 90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
125 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years, 40000 Kms
Motor Type
BLDC HUB
Battery Type
Lithium /Lead

Features and Safety

Gradeability
12 Degree

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
E-Went Rabbitor STD EMI
EMI1,684 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
78,345
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
78,345
Interest Amount
22,691
Payable Amount
1,01,036

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