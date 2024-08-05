HT Auto
Evtric Ride On Road Price in Kolkata

Evtric Ride Front Left View
Evtric Ride Front View
Evtric Ride Left View
Evtric Ride Right View
Evtric Ride Footspace View
Evtric Ride Front Tyre View
94,733 - 98,100*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Ride Price in Kolkata

Evtric Ride on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 98,740. The on road price for Evtric Ride top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Evtric

VariantsOn-Road Price
Evtric Ride 34 Ah₹ 98,740
Evtric Ride 39 Ah₹ 1.02 Lakhs
Evtric Ride Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

34 Ah
₹ 98,736*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
80 Km
94,733
4,003
98,736
39 Ah
₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
100 Km
Evtric Ride Alternatives

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Kolkata
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Kolkata
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Max Price in Kolkata
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1 Price in Kolkata
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Price in Kolkata

Popular Evtric Bikes

    News

    The 2024 Yezdi Adventure witnesses improvements on nearly all fronts and promises to be a better package than before
    2024 Yezdi Adventure first ride review - Finally the right ADV for you?
    5 Aug 2024
    Knowing how to balance the bike and working the gears is just one aspect of riding a bike, there's more to it if you want to be a good rider
    Learning to ride a bike? 5 crucial tips to truly master your motorcycle
    17 Jul 2024
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the President of Russia, near Moscow.
    Watch: PM Narendra Modi takes a ride in electric car during Moscow visit
    9 Jul 2024
    There are certain things that are illegal or legally mandated that most riders ignore due to the lack of habit or awareness.
    Do you ride a bike? Five things you are probably doing that’s illegal
    5 Jul 2024
    Blue Streak Ride that was hosted by Yamaha.
    Yamaha celebrates 69th anniversary, hosts community ride with SMILE NGO
    2 Jul 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
