Evtric Ride on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 98,740. The on road price for Evtric Ride top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is Evtric Evtric Ride on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 98,740. The on road price for Evtric Ride top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is Evtric Ride 34 Ah and the most priced model is Evtric Ride 39 Ah. Visit your nearest Evtric Ride dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Evtric Ride on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Evtric Ride is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Ahmedabad and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Evtric Ride 34 Ah ₹ 98,740 Evtric Ride 39 Ah ₹ 1.02 Lakhs