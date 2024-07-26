HT Auto

Evtric Connect On Road Price in Surat

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Evtric Connect Front Right View
1/7
Evtric Connect Left View
2/7
Evtric Connect Rear Left View
3/7
Evtric Connect Rear Right View
4/7
Evtric Connect Rear View
5/7
Evtric Connect Right View
View all Images
6/7
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
69,771 - 95,151*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Connect Price in Surat

Evtric Connect on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 73,370. The on road price for Evtric Connect top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model is Evtric

VariantsOn-Road Price
Evtric Connect STD₹ 73,370
Evtric Connect Dual Battery₹ 1.05 Lakhs
...Read More

Evtric Connect Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 73,369*On-Road Price
55 Kmph
106 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,771
Insurance
3,598
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
73,369
EMI@1,577/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Dual Battery
₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
55 Kmph
106 Km
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Evtric Connect Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Surat
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Surat
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Price in Surat
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

78,999
Check Latest Offers
ETrance Neo Price in Surat

Popular Evtric Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Evtric Bikes

    Evtric News

    Border roads Organisation will construct a tunnel at the Shinku La pass. The 4.1-km long Shinku La tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by around 60 kms.
    India to get world's highest motorable tunnel soon, to connect Ladakh and Manali
    26 Jul 2024
    2021 Apache RR 310
    TVS Motors updates TVS Connect app with what3words navigation feature
    22 Dec 2021
    Image courtesy: Twitter/@LuftCar_US
    This flying car may make traffic history from 2023. And there's an India connect
    16 Nov 2021
    Transport Ministry in talks with one foreign firm for Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, said Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)
    India's first electric highway likely to connect Delhi and Jaipur: Nitin Gadkari
    17 Sept 2021
    Evtric Rise electric motorcycle
    Evtric Rise electric motorcycle, with 110-km range, launched at 1.60 lakh
    22 Jun 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    BMW CE-04

    BMW CE-04

    14.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    BMW F 750 GS

    BMW F 750 GS

    11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda CBR300R

    Honda CBR300R

    2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details