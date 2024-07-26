Evtric Connect on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 73,370. The on road price for Evtric Connect top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Evtric Evtric Connect on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 73,370. The on road price for Evtric Connect top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Evtric Connect STD and the most priced model is Evtric Connect Dual Battery. Visit your nearest Evtric Connect dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Evtric Connect on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Evtric Connect is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kolkata, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Kolkata and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Evtric Connect STD ₹ 73,370 Evtric Connect Dual Battery ₹ 1.05 Lakhs