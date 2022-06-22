HT Auto
Evtric Axis On Road Price in Jaipur

Evtric Axis Front Right View
Evtric Axis Front View
Evtric Axis Left View
Evtric Axis Right View
Evtric Axis Seat View
Evtric Axis Tyre View
75,482*
Jaipur
Axis Price in Jaipur

Evtric Axis on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 79,170.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Evtric Axis STD₹ 79,170
Evtric Axis Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

STD
₹ 79,172*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,482
Insurance
3,690
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
79,172
Evtric Axis Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Jaipur
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Jaipur
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Jaipur
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Price in Jaipur
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Lite Price in Jaipur

Popular Evtric Bikes

    Evtric News

    Evtric Rise electric motorcycle
    Evtric Rise electric motorcycle, with 110-km range, launched at 1.60 lakh
    22 Jun 2022
    These electric vehicles have been unveiled at the ongoing EV India Expo 2021 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.
    Evtric Motors unveils three high-speed electric two-wheelers
    24 Dec 2021
    EVTRIC Motors' founder posing along with its two new e-scooters - EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE.
    EV startup EVTRIC Motors launches two slow speed electric scooters in India
    2 Aug 2021
    The Indian Roadmaster Elite is launched in India and is limited to just 350 units worldwide. It is powered by a 1,890cc V-Twin engine that makes 170 Nm of torque.
    2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite launched in India, priced at Rs…
    4 Aug 2024
    The Royal Enfield global warranty program is a first by any Indian two-wheeler manufacturer
    Warranty without borders: Royal Enfield introduces global warranty across range
    3 Aug 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
