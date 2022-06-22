Evtric Axis on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 79,170. Visit your nearest Evtric Axis on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 79,170. Visit your nearest Evtric Axis dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Evtric Axis on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Evtric Axis is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Chennai, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Chennai and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Evtric Axis STD ₹ 79,170