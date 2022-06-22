Evtric Axis on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 79,170. Visit your nearest Evtric Axis on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 79,170. Visit your nearest Evtric Axis dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Evtric Axis on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Evtric Axis is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Bangalore, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Bangalore and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Evtric Axis STD ₹ 79,170