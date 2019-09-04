The Pony Classic, is priced at ₹63,438 (ex-showroom).
The Pony Classic offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pony Classic is available in 1 colour option: Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Pony Classic include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.
The Pony Classic has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.