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Evolet Pony Front Left View
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Evolet Pony Right View
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Evolet Pony Brand Name View
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Evolet Pony Front Taillight View
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Evolet Pony Handle Bar View
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Evolet Pony Indicator And Horn Swtich View
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Evolet Pony Classic

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63,438*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Pony Classic

Pony Classic Prices

The Pony Classic, is priced at ₹63,438 (ex-showroom).

Pony Classic Range

The Pony Classic offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pony Classic Colours

The Pony Classic is available in 1 colour option: Red.

Pony Classic Battery & Range

Pony Classic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Pony Classic include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.

Pony Classic Specs & Features

The Pony Classic has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.

Evolet Pony Classic Price

Pony Classic

₹ 63,438*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
59,999
Insurance
3,439
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,438
EMI@1,364/mo
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Evolet Pony Classic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1750 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
695 mm
Width
450 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
80 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dauble shocker whith dual tube technology

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
E-ABS
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Evolet Pony Classic EMI
EMI1,227 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
57,094
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
57,094
Interest Amount
16,536
Payable Amount
73,630

Evolet Pony Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
PonyvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
PonyvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
PonyvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
PonyvsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
PonyvsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
PonyvsS1 Z

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