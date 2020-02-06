Evolet Dhanno on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 80,710. Visit your nearest Evolet Dhanno on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 80,710. Visit your nearest Evolet Dhanno dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Evolet Dhanno on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Evolet Dhanno is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Mumbai, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Mumbai and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Evolet Dhanno STD ₹ 80,710