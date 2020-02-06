Evolet Dhanno on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 80,710. Visit your nearest Evolet Dhanno on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 80,710. Visit your nearest Evolet Dhanno dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Evolet Dhanno on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Evolet Dhanno is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Jaipur, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Jaipur and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Evolet Dhanno STD ₹ 80,710